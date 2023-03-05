For Holi, Indian Railways to operate 350 special trains

Indian Railways has deployed about 350 special train services to cater to the extra passenger rush during the Holi festival.

As per the national transporter data, the highest number of trains have been pressed into service for people travelling from Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad to north and west Indian states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bengal.

Depending on the demand, the railways run Holi special trains every year for passenger convenience.

The maximum number of trains are being launched by the Central Railway with 84 Holi specials followed by Western Railway with 68 specials.

Northern Railways has pressed 66 trains into service as Holi Specials. East Central Railway and North West Railway have run 58 and 38 trains respectively, to cater to the Holi rush.

Northern Railway has launched a special train from New Delhi to Katra which will also cover destinations including Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Jammu, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur and Moradabad enroute to Katra — where Holi is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm.

A special train to Lucknow has also been pressed into service from New Delhi station to facilitate Uttar Pradesh bound passengers. The special service would stop at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi along the way.

For Bihar bound passengers, a special train for Patna from Old Delhi station covering Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Danapur is in service.

In Bihar, the Holi festival is celebrated in a traditional way with much pomp and gaiety.