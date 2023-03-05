For Holi, Indian Railways to operate 350 special trains

For Holi, Indian Railways to operate 350 special trains

Depending on the demand, the railways run Holi special trains every year for passenger convenience

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Mar 05 2023, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 19:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

Indian Railways has deployed about 350 special train services to cater to the extra passenger rush during the Holi festival.

As per the national transporter data, the highest number of trains have been pressed into service for people travelling from Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad to north and west Indian states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bengal.

Depending on the demand, the railways run Holi special trains every year for passenger convenience.

The maximum number of trains are being launched by the Central Railway with 84 Holi specials followed by Western Railway with 68 specials.

Also Read | Banaras Hindu University bans Holi on campus, saffron groups dub move 'anti Hindu'

Northern Railways has pressed 66 trains into service as Holi Specials. East Central Railway and North West Railway have run 58 and 38 trains respectively, to cater to the Holi rush.

Northern Railway has launched a special train from New Delhi to Katra which will also cover destinations including Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Jammu, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur and Moradabad enroute to Katra — where Holi is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm.

A special train to Lucknow has also been pressed into service from New Delhi station to facilitate Uttar Pradesh bound passengers. The special service would stop at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi along the way.

For Bihar bound passengers, a special train for Patna from Old Delhi station covering Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Danapur is in service.

In Bihar, the Holi festival is celebrated in a traditional way with much pomp and gaiety.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Holi
Indian Railways
India News

What's Brewing

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

Back in the art game

Back in the art game

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

 