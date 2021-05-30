For second consecutive day Andamans reports more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases

For the second consecutive day Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases as 30 people recuperated from the disease while 28 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,964, a health official said on Sunday.

The Covid-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 113 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has 191 active Covid-19 cases, of which 183 are in South Andaman district and eight in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active Covid-19 case at present, the official said.

With 30 more Covid-19 patients recuperating from the disease, the total number of recoveries in the union territory rose to 6,660.

The administration has so far tested over 3,85,564 samples for Covid-19 and the positivity rate was 1.81 per cent, he said.

A total of 1,25,045 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine of which 1,07,682 have received the first dose while 17,363 have got both doses of the vaccine, the official added.