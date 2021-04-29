Foreign aid starts coming in; Centre says not looking at in policy terms

Two aircraft on Thursday have flown in nearly 20 tonnes of oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medicines from Russia, while more are expected to arrive from the United States on Friday, even as over 40 nations around the world offered or pledged assistance to India to contain the second Covid-19 wave.

The government, however, declined to officially call it a departure from its 16-year-old policy of not accepting foreign aid to deal with any crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is expecting to receive around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from foreign nations to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc across India.

President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington DC announced that the United States would help India with 1,100 cylinders, 1,700 oxygen concentrators, 15 million N-95 masks and one million testing kits.

A C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft of the American Air Force already departed from the Travis Air Force base in the US for India with the first consignment, while the second shipment would arrive next Monday.

“I don’t think we are looking at it in policy terms, we are looking at it in terms of the situation that is very, very unusual, unprecedented and exceptional and we will do whatever it takes to meet the requirements of our people at this point of time,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said in New Delhi.

He was replying to a journalist who asked if the Covid-19 second wave had prompted the Modi government to change the policy framed by the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime after the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami.

“We have given assistance; we are getting assistance. It shows an interdependent world. It shows a world that is working with each other,” Shringla said, referring to New Delhi’s support to other nations with medicines and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the early days of the pandemic as well as with Made-in-India anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

Modi’s predecessor Manmohan Singh had decided against accepting aid from foreign governments after the 2004 Tsunami, stating that New Delhi would use its own resources to respond to the calamity. The Modi government too had stuck to the policy and turned down offers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other foreign governments for assistance to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction works in flood-ravaged Kerala in August 2018.

An aircraft from the UAE, however, on Thursday brought in 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies to help treat the patients suffering from Covid-19. India acquired 12 empty cryogenic tanks from the UAE and would fly in six more next week. An aircraft from the UAE would also bring in 140 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen. A shipment of 40 metric tonnes of oxygen is expected from Bahrain, while 185 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and 1,000 oxygen cylinders will come from Kuwait.

The US has re-directed its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India. This will allow India to make over 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The US biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences already offered India 450,000 doses of Remdesivir. New Delhi is also trying to procure the drug from manufacturing units in Bangladesh and Egypt. The Modi government is also expected to get around 300,000 doses of Favipiravir from Russia and the UAE.