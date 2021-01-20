Foreign Secretary Shringla meets EU envoys

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets EU envoys; trade, climate change, Indo-Pacific discussed

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2021, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 21:11 ist
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Credit: Twitter/@indfoundationr

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Ambassadors of European Union countries on Wednesday and discussed strategic cooperation with a focus on trade, climate change and the Indo-Pacific.

European Union's Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said the priority areas discussed at the meeting included global health, climate action, digitalisation, connectivity, defence of multilateralism, trade and investments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted, "Natural partners for greener, prosperous world: Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Ambassadors of EU countries today & discussed India-EU strategic cooperation in context of India-EU+27 Leaders' Summit in May; focus on Trade, Investments, Climate Change & Indo-Pacific."

Astuto hailed the interaction with Shringla as wonderful.

"Among priority areas discussed: global health, Climate Action, digitalisation, connectivity, defence of multilateralism, trade and investments," he tweeted calling EU-India "natural partners".

Srivastava also posted a picture of Shringla along with envoys of EU states attending the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harsh Vardhan Shringla
European Union
Ministry of External Affairs
EU

What's Brewing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 