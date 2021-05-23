Foreign Secretary to meet Bharat Biotech officials to offer help in getting Covaxin included in WHO list

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will soon hold a meeting with senior officials of Bharat Biotech to offer support of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to expedite the process to secure the World Health Organization’s recognition for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the company based in Hyderabad.

The officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are also expected to take part in the meeting.

A source in New Delhi said that it was primarily the responsibility of Bharat Biotech to submit a dossier about its vaccine to the WHO in order to get it included in the Emergency Use List (EUL) of the international organization. The MEA would only offer its assistance to the company.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations offices in Geneva may help facilitate the process, the source said.

The WHO has not yet included the ‘Covaxin’ developed by the Bharat Biotech International Limited in its list of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for Emergency Use. The Covishield developed by the AstraZeneca PLC and the Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, however, was put on the WHO’s EUL on February 15 last.

The Bharat Biotech on April 19 last submitted to the WHO its Expression of Interest for inclusion of the Covaxin in the EUL. The international organization, however, asked it to submit more information about the vaccine. A meeting between the officials of the Bharat Biotech and the WHO might be held within the next few weeks, ahead of the submission of the details by the company about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The MEA and the MoHFW decided to offer its support to Bharat Biotech amid fear that Indian citizens, who had been administered the two doses of the Covaxin, might find it difficult to travel abroad unless and until the WHO would put it in its EUL. New Delhi anticipates that the governments of many nations might make it mandatory for visitors seeking entry to have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccines recognized by the WHO.

Covaxin and Covishield are the two vaccines being administered in India. The Sputnik V vaccines developed by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Russia also started arriving in India and its administration recently began in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was administered with Covaxin. So were many ministers of his government in New Delhi.