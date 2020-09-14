Committee formed to study ancient Indian culture: Patel

Formed 16-member committee to study ancient Indian culture: Union minister Prahlad Patel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 16:27 ist
Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

The government has formed an expert committee for conducting a study on the origin and evolution of Indian culture dating back to around 12,000 years ago, Union minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Patel said the 16-member committee will include K N Dikshit, Chairman, Indian Archaeological Society, New Delhi and former Joint Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, among others.

Follow Parliament Monsoon Session live updates here

"A committee has been set up for conducting a holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before present and its interface with other cultures of the world," the Union minister of State for Tourism and Culture said.

In a reply to another query on the ministry's plans to use the report of the said committee in textbooks for the purpose of educational research, he said at present, there is no such proposal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prahlad Singh Patel
Monsoon Session
Lok Sabha
Archeological Survey of India

What's Brewing

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

 