Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 21:54 ist
Credit: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Ministry of Home Affairs

Former Governor and ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday died by suicide, officials said.

Kumar (69) was found hanging in his house in Shimla. He was said to be under depression for some time.

He was the Governor of Manipur from July 2013 to December 2014 before being transferred to Nagaland where he served till June 2014.

He resigned from the post after Narendra Modi-led NDA government assumed power in May 2014.

Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was appointed CBI Director on 2 August 2008 and retired on 30 November 2010. A former Director-General of Police of Himachal Pradesh, he had worked in positions in CBI and elite SPG.

He was a PhD holder from Shimla University.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBI
Suicide
Nagaland

What's Brewing

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 