Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide

Former Governor and ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday died by suicide, officials said.

Kumar (69) was found hanging in his house in Shimla. He was said to be under depression for some time.

He was the Governor of Manipur from July 2013 to December 2014 before being transferred to Nagaland where he served till June 2014.

He resigned from the post after Narendra Modi-led NDA government assumed power in May 2014.

Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was appointed CBI Director on 2 August 2008 and retired on 30 November 2010. A former Director-General of Police of Himachal Pradesh, he had worked in positions in CBI and elite SPG.

He was a PhD holder from Shimla University.