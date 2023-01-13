Former CMs of J&K condole Sharad Yadav's demise

Former CMs of J&K condole Sharad Yadav's demise

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 13 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 12:45 ist
The 75-year-old Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Credit: PTI File Photo

Leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday paid tributes to late socialist leader Sharad Yadav, saying he did not compromise with his values of secularism and diversity and always stood with the weakest.

The 75-year-old Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

In a tweet, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, "Saddened by the sudden demise of Sharad Yadav ji. He belonged to a generation of politicians who fought tooth & nail for the idea of India & didn’t compromise on his values of secularism & diversity. Condolences to the family especially his wife Rekha ji & daughter Subhashini."

National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and his father, Farooq Abdullah also condoled Yadav's death.

"I join my father & my colleagues in sending our condolences to the family of Sh #SharadYadav ji. He was a great socialist leader with a strong connect with the people. His absence will be felt. May his soul rest in peace," Omar tweeted.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has floated the Democratic Azad Party, said Yadav will be missed by all.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Ji. Sharad Ji was a towering leader who always stood with the poorest & the weakest. My tribute to the last of the great socialist leaders of India. He will be missed by all of us," Azad tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Sharad Yadav
Mehbooba Mufti
Omar Abdullah
Ghulam Nabi Azad
India News

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 