Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in the capital following fever, doctors said on Friday.

The 76-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday and her condition is stable. A team of doctors led by Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant in the Department of Chest Medicine are attending to her.

"Smt Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu, Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine and his team on March 2, 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.