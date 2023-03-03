Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable, doctors said

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 03 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 13:49 ist
Sonia Gandhi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in the capital following fever, doctors said on Friday.

The 76-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday and her condition is stable. A team of doctors led by Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant in the Department of Chest Medicine are attending to her.

"Smt Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu, Sr Consultant Department of  Chest Medicine and his team on March 2, 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

Sonia Gandhi
Congress
India News
Delhi

