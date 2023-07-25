MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda acquitted in 2012 suicide case

Former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 11:09 ist
Former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case, reported news agency ANI. 

Geetika, a former air hostess, who was earlier employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.

More details are awaited. 

Delhi
Haryana
India News

