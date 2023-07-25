Former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case, reported news agency ANI.

Geetika, a former air hostess, who was earlier employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.

More details are awaited.