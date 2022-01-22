Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick dies at 72

Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick died at a city hospital on Saturday following prolonged illness, sources in the medical establishment said.
Bhowmick (72), popularly known as ‘Bhombolda’ was hospitalised with diabetic problems and kidney ailments and died at around 3.30 am on Saturday, they said.
Bhowmick was a striker and played for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and represented India in several international tournaments.
He was a successful football coach and had coached clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers.
