Former IPS officer Annamalai inducted into the BJP

Former IPS officer Annamalai K on Tuesday joined the BJP. He was handed over the membership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra were present.

Handing over the membership baton to the former IPS officer, Muralidhar Rao said the party was growing fast in Tamil Nadu with several prominent persons joining.

Annamalai's entry will help strengthen the organisation further, he said.

Later speaking to the media, Annamalai said he joined the party as a common worker, not expecting any post. "I will work as common man and be loyal to the party ideology," he said.

"I am impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work. Everybody has to strengthen the Prime Minister's efforts in order to build a strong nation," he said.

Praising the saffron party, he said that the BJP is a nationalist party and stands for national security.

"After resigning from IPS, I took a year to think about my future. After a lot of thinking I took the decision to join the BJP as I believe the party stands for the common man," he said.

On how he would help BJP make a mark in Tamil Nadu where the party has little presence, he said "Yes, I do agree that Dravidian politics play major role in Tamil Nadu but the political situation in Tamil Nadu is changing and family politics is increasing."

“There is a lot of misconception about the BJP in Tamil Nadu and work needs to be done to create awareness. I am a nationalist at heart and BJP is the only party that doesn't have nepotism or sycophancy, if I may use that word. I will work for the party relentlessly," he added.

A native of Karur in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai belonged to the 2011 batch of IPS officers from the Karnataka cadre. He resigned for the service in 2019. He had served as Superintendent of Police in Udupi and Chikkamagalur and Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru city.

Known as an upright officer, he was given the title 'Singham.'