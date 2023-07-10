Ex-ISRO chief suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru

Kasturirangan, 83, has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

Former ISRO chairman and advisor K Kasturirangan. Credit: PTI Photo

Former ISRO chairperson and head of New Education Policy's drafting committee K Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment, sources said on Monday.

His condition is stated to be stable, they added.

Kasturirangan, 83, has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He has been a former member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and a former member of the now defunct Planning Commission of India.

He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, from April 2004 to 2009.

