Former judge of Madras, Calcutta high courts arrested in contempt case for remarks on judges, women

Ex-Madras HC judge held for remarks on judges, women

A case is also pending before the Madras HC, which had posed tough questions to the police on why no action was taken against the former judge

  • Dec 02 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 20:53 ist
Former judge of Madras and Calcutta high courts, Karnan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former high court judge C S Karnan, who was imprisoned for six months in a contempt case while in service, was on Wednesday arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police for his defamatory remarks against women and judges of the higher judiciary.

The Central Crime Branch, which was investigating a case against Karnan, arrested him.

The former judge of Madras and Calcutta high courts has been making several defamatory remarks against women and judges of the Supreme Court in his videos posted online.

He has been booked under Sections 509 (whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case in this regard is also pending before the Madras High Court, which had posed tough questions to the police on why no action was taken against the former judge for his comments.

Justice Karnan uploads videos online on several issues, but many find them defamatory and insulting.

The action against Karnan comes three years after he was sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court. He dodged the police for several days before he was arrested and sent to jail in 2017. He is the first sitting judge of a high court to have undergone prison term while in service.

