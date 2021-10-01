Former Kerala Chief Secretary and writer C P Nair passes away

Former bureaucrat and writer-columnist, Chellappan Parameswaran Nair, popularly known as C P Nair, died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest on Friday, family sources said. He was 81.

A 1962 batch IAS officer, Nair had retired as the Chief Secretary of the southern state in 1998.

Known for his remarkable administrative capabilities, sharp wit and humorous writing style, he was very much active in the socio-cultural and literary arenas of the state even after retirement.

He held significant posts like district collector, home secretary, labour secretary and Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board during his decades-long stint as civil servant. Nair also served as the member of Administrative Reforms Commission and headed a government panel, formed to rewrite the Kerala Education Act and Rules (KEAR) post-retirement.

An award-winning writer and columnist, C P Nair wrote a handful of books including "Thakil", "Uganda Malayalam", "Lankayil Oru Maruthi" and so on and the work "Irukalimoottakal" had won him the Kerala Sahithya Akademi award.

He is survived by wife Saraswathy and two children. People from various walks of life including ministers and political leaders condoled the death of the former bureaucrat.

Condoling Nair's death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered him as an eminent bureaucrat and writer. "His services as Chief Secretary and Administrative Reforms Commission member were noteworthy," he said, adding that Nair made valuable contributions to the filed of literature as well.

Watch latest videos by DH here: