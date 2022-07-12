Former Kerala DGP claims Dileep innocent

A former DGP-rank officer has said that actor Dileep was falsely arraigned in the actor assault case by fabricating evidence.

In a Youtube video, R Sreelekha, a former Director-General of Prisons, said that she believes Dileep is innocent. The evidence against Dileep, like a letter allegedly sent by key-accused Sunilkumar alias Pulsar Suni and a photograph of the actor with Suni, seemed fabricated.

Sreelekha’s remarks came close to the deadline given by the Kerala High Court for completing the further investigation into the actor assault case, i.e., July 15.

Sreelekha’s statements triggered strong protests from those close to the survivor and Women in Cinema Collective, a forum of women in the Malayalam film industry. It was alleged that Sreelekha might have received favours to mislead the case.

The prosecution is also reportedly exploring the option of initiating contempt proceedings against Sreelekha as the case is under the court’s review, while Dileep’s counsel may make her a witness.

Sreelekha said a senior police officer admitted that the photograph was fabricated. She also said even as a co-prisoner of Suni said that the letter was written under pressure.