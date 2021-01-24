Former Law Commission vice-chairman N M Ghatate passes away

Former Law Commission vice-chairman Ghatate passes away

  • Jan 24 2021, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 18:32 ist
Senior lawyer and former vice-chairman of the Law Commission N M Ghatate died here on Sunday, his family said.

He was 83.

His wife Sheela said Ghatate was admitted at a private hospital for the last three days and passed away on Sunday.

A senior Supreme Court advocate, Ghatate was also the vice-chairman of Law Commission during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Popularly known as Appa Ghatate, he started his practice as a junior lawyer under late V K Krishna Menon. 

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

