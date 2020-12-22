Ex-MLA Rambeer Shokeen arrested after 2 yrs on the run

Former MLA Rambeer Shokeen arrested after two years on the run

In August 2015, he was declared a proclaimed offender in a MCOCA case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 13:32 ist
Representative Image.

Former MLA Rambeer Shokeen, who escaped from UP Police custody in 2018 while being brought to Safdarjung hospital for treatment, was arrested on Tuesday, officials said.

He is a close associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, the police said, adding that he was sent to judicial custody till January 4.

Shokeen, who was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2013, was found using the clout of criminals of this syndicate for contesting MLA elections in furtherance of his political ambitions and for gaining pecuniary benefits, they said.

In August 2015, he was declared a proclaimed offender in a MCOCA case. On November 27, 2016, he was arrested with an illegal 9 mm pistol and two live cartridges, the police said.

On December 1, 2016, he was arrested in the MCOCA case and on March 8, 2017, a charge sheet against him was filed. On September 26, 2018, he escaped from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police from Safdarjung Hospital, they added. 

Uttar Pradesh
Delhi

