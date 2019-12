Former MLA Sachhidanand Narayan Deb of Chikiti in Odishas Ganjam district died at his residence, family sources said on Friday.

Deb, also the father-in-law of present Chikiti MLA Usha Devi, was 98 and suffering from old age-related problems for some time.

His two sons - Trigunateeta Deb, Durga Prasad Deb, daughter-in-law Usha Devi, grandson and granddaughter were presented at the time of his death. Debs funeral will take place at Swargadwara in Puri, the sources said.