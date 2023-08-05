Former president of Mongolia meets VP Dhankhar

Former president of Mongolia meets Vice President Dhankhar

Both leaders committed to further strengthening the spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations.

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 16:57 ist
Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar Nambar with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi, August 05, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@VPIndia

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar Nambar called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Saturday.

Both the leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

They also committed to further strengthening the spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations.

