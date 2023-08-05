Former president of Mongolia meets Vice President Dhankhar

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar Nambar called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Saturday.

Also Read | Jaishankar bats for deeper India-Latin America engagement

Both the leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

H.E. Mr. Enkhbayar Nambar, former President of Mongolia called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Both leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations, and… pic.twitter.com/bxmzldCfKZ — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) August 5, 2023

They also committed to further strengthening the spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations.