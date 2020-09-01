Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.
His son performed his last rites.
Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 safeguards.
An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former President.
Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.
