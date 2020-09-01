Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 15:03 ist
The mortal remains of former president Pranab Mukherjee being taken to Lodhi Road crematorium from his residence for the final rites. Credit: PTI Photo

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.

His son performed his last rites.

Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 safeguards.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former President.

Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. 

