Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, on Tuesday, according to reports.

Manmohan Singh was admitted on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

The 87-year-old economist-turned-politician, had no fever throughout Monday.

Hospital sources also said Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. Singh was under the care of Dr Nitish Naik, professor of cardiology at the AIIMS.

The Congress functionary said, on Monday, that Singh had tested negative for COVID-19 and results for a series of other tests were awaited.

A man of few words and calm demeanour, Singh was one of the longest-serving prime ministers having served two consecutive five-year terms, a feat achieved only by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Prayers wishing Singh a speedy recovery poured in from across the country as soon as the news about his illness spread.

More details awaited...