Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 12:49 ist
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, on Tuesday, according to reports.

Manmohan Singh was admitted on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. 

The 87-year-old economist-turned-politician, had no fever throughout Monday.

Hospital sources also said Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. Singh was under the care of Dr Nitish Naik, professor of cardiology at the AIIMS.

The Congress functionary said, on Monday, that Singh had tested negative for COVID-19 and results for a series of other tests were awaited.

A man of few words and calm demeanour, Singh was one of the longest-serving prime ministers having served two consecutive five-year terms, a feat achieved only by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Prayers wishing Singh a speedy recovery poured in from across the country as soon as the news about his illness spread.

More details awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manmohan Singh
AIIMS
Congress

What's Brewing

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 