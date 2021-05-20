Former sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Former sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for Covid

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently isolating himself at his Chandigarh home, his son confirmed, according to ANI.

More to follow...

Milkha Singh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

