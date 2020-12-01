Former TMC leader questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 01 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 20:10 ist
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. Credit: DH File Photo

The CBI Tuesday interrogated former Trinamool Congress leader Asif Khan in connection with an audio clip in connection with the multicrore rupees Saradha scam.

Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice sample in the audio clip but it could not be done for some 'technical reasons'.

"The CBI called me for testifying my voice in an audio clip which has been unearthed by the probing agency. But this could not be done for some technical reasons," he told newspersons.

"I will come and cooperate whenever I am called again," he said.

Khan was interrogated by the investigating agency in connection with the Saradha scam in 2014. He was arrested and is now on bail.

The scam, which surfaced in April 2013, had defrauded thousands of common investors through various schemes.

Founder of the Saradha group Sudipto Sen and his close aide Debjani Mukherjee had been arrested by CBI and are yet to secure bail.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Trinamool Congress
West Bengal
Saradha scam
CBI

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 