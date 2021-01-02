Congress leader Buta Singh passes away

Former Union minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 02 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 10:27 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@AkshayaKMaurya

Former Union Minister, former MP from Rajasthan and Congress leader Buta Singh has passed away, according to news agency ANI.

More to follow...

Buta Singh
Rajasthan

