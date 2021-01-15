Former Union minister Kamal Morarka passes away

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka passes away

Born in a traditional Marwari family on June 18, 1946, Morarka was also a noted industrialist and was the chairman of Morarka Organic

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 15 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 23:00 ist
Credit: Twitter/@kamal_morarka

Former Union minister and noted businessman Kamal Morarka died here on Friday evening after a brief illness. He was 74.

Former Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Sharma, who is a legislator from Nawalgarh in that state, tweeted the news of the former Rajya Sabha member's demise.

Morarka was a Union minister in the Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91 and a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan from Janata Dal (Secular) during 1988-94.

"Shocked with the demise of former Union minister and famous industrialist of Nawalgarh, Kamal Morarka ji. This is an irreparable loss to all of us. Praying to the Lord to give the bereaved family the power to bear this sorrow, Sharma tweeted.

Born in a traditional Marwari family on June 18, 1946, Morarka was also a noted industrialist and was the chairman of Morarka Organic.

He headed the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) since 2012.

Morarka had a keen interest in sports and served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vice President of Rajasthan Cricket Association.

He was also a philanthropist and social worker and contributed to organic farming in his native Shekhawati in Rajasthan. He also published a book of wild life photographs.

His M R Morarka Foundation organised the annual Shekhawati Festival in Nawalgarh for over two decades.

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express group, said he is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Kamal Morarka.

"Privileged to have known a man like him... he lived by example, with fine old Indian values and an ever-young, curious mind. India will miss his warmth," Goenka tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajya Sabha
Janata Dal (Secular)
BCCI

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 