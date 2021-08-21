Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh died on Saturday after protracted illness.

Singh, who had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here since July four, died following sepsis and multiple organ failure, according to the official sources here.

Singh, 89, had been critical for the past several days and had developed respiratory complications, following which he was put on oxygen support.

Sources said that Singh's family members were present at the hospital.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the hospital on several occasions to inquire about his health.

Singh had served as UP chief minister twice-from June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999. Babri Masjid was demolished during his first term as the CM of UP.