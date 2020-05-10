Forts conservation is a big challenge in Maharashtra 

Maharashtra has 400-odd forts - the highest in India. Of these, 49 are protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and 51 by the Maharashtra government's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the conservation of forts is going to be a major challenge, says Dr Tejas Garge, Director, Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

"In the pandemic situation and thereafter, the priorities of the government would be different. We have to look at community involvement in conservation of forts," Dr Garge said on Saturday during an online lecture on 'Conservation of Forts', hosted by the India Study Centre Trust (INSTUCEN).

According to Dr Garge, some of those solutions can be worked out at the government level. "Like joint forest management committees, we can have similar set-ups at the village level to conserve and protect forts...a small fee can be charged from visitors," he said.

As part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Maharashtra, the INSTUCEN Trust completed a week-long e-certificate course on 'Forts & Fortifications' that was addressed by eminent expert on forts Dr Sachin Joshi.

"The course took people close to the forts during lockdown and once it is over, I am sure more and more people would like to take a closer look at this heritage," said Dr Mugdha Karnik, managing trustee of INSTUCEN Trust.

Dr Garge pointed out that he has 51 forts under him. "Some forts are big, some are small...they are in hills, plain land, jungles, coasts and islands.... one one has to add up the length of fortification, it is in several kilometers.... its huge," he said.

"There are constraints like budget and manpower... conservation is everyone's responsibility," he said.