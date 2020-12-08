Foster student entrepreneurship through innovation: VP

Foster student entrepreneurship through innovation programmes: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu said the vast energies of the talented youth must be tapped fully

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 08 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 22:58 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu virtually attends The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit-2020 from Visakhapatnam. Credit: PTI photo.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said fostering student entrepreneurship through innovation programmes is "extremely critical" and universities need to establish close linkage with industries to mentor students with novel business ideas.

Naidu, who was addressing the TiE Global Summit-2020 through video conferencing from Visakhapatnam, called upon universities to set up incubation centres to tap and nurture entrepreneurial talent among the youth.

"To tap and nurture entrepreneurial talent among youngsters, our universities must set up incubation centres. I call upon all the universities in the country, please set up incubation centres. Attract the talent and encourage and promote the talent," he said.

The corporate sector too must come forward to fund and promote entrepreneurial ecosystem on university campuses, he added.

Observing that youth comprise about 65 per cent of the country's population, he said the vast energies of the talented youth must be tapped fully and their mindset should be changed from being job-seekers to job creators.

He suggested that a special drive could be launched for promoting entrepreneurship among women.

There is a huge potential for promoting women entrepreneurs in the country, he said.

The country is home to the world's third largest start-up ecosystem and there is huge scope for growth in the area as vast talent is available in the country, he said.

Noting that an ecosystem that promotes entrepreneurship can enable many innovative ideas to be translated into promising start-ups, he said the government, on its part, is creating an enabling environment through start-up India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

entrepreneur
India
M Venkaiah Naidu

What's Brewing

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

 