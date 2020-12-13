Four AAP MLAs detained while on their way to protest outside Amit Shah's residence

Four AAP MLAs -- Raghav Chadha, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Jha and Kuldeep Kumar -- were detained on Sunday as they were proceeding to protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence against alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees by BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the capital.

Another MLA Atishi and eight others were detained while protesting in front of the Delhi LG's residence.

The AAP had announced that it will hold protests outside the residences of Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal demanding a CBI probe into the misappropriation of over Rs 2,400 crore in the North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations.

The MLAs were released later in the day and they described the action against them as "illegal" while accusing the Centre of "trying to bury the corruption matter using the Delhi police."

"There was no provision to detain us, when we asked why we are being detained they said it is because section 144 is in place which prevents assembly of more than four people but then we were four people only who were going to protest," Chadha said.

"It is clear that the scam we have unearthed has involvement of the top brass and that is why these attempts are being made to stop us from raising the matter," Atishi said.

On its part, police said the MLAs were detained because they were trying to hold protests despite denial of permission. Police said it had rejected permission for the protest citing the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.