Raghav Chadha, 3 AAP MLAs detained for protest attempt

Four AAP MLAs detained while on their way to protest outside Amit Shah's residence: Police

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 13 2020, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 15:54 ist
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha being detained by police ahead of a planned protest against the alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Four AAP MLAs, including Raghav Chadha, were detained on Sunday while they were on their way to stage a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here, a day after the party alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees by BJP-ruled municipal corporations and demanded a CBI probe.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged misappropriation of over Rs 2,400 crore in the North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations, and had announced to stage protests outside the residences of Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal from Sunday till the probe is ordered.

AAP's Raghav Chadha and nine others were detained on Sunday when they were on their way to the Union home minister's residence for a protest, a senior police officer said.

"They have been detained and taken to the Rajender Nagar Police Station. They had earlier sought permission for a protest, which was rejected by police in view of DDMA guidelines (on COVID-19)," the official said.

Earlier in a letter to Chadha, police had said that they deny permission for the protest in view of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines that state that all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions or other gatherings are prohibited up to December 31 throughout Delhi to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Moreover, promulgation of Section 144 CrPC is already in force in the area of New Delhi district," the letter to Chadha from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, stated.

Chadha said they were going to protest against the "biggest scam" by the BJP-led municipal corporations. "But we were arrested from our residences. Does Amit Shah want to bury this corruption using the Delhi Police," the Rajender Nagar MLA said.

The other three legislators who were detained are Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, police said.

The AAP has been alleging that there is a misappropriation of over Rs 2,400 crore done by BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation with the amount it had taken from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The allegation has been refuted by the BJP. 

