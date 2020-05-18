Four arrested in connection with killing, robbing minor boy in outer north Delhi

Four people have been arrested in connection with killing and robbing of a 16-year old boy, whose body was recovered by police from under the railway track bridge near Mukarba Chowk in outer north Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as, Monu Ghutna, 21, and Ajay, 20 while the other two as Dutta Kamle and Bajrang were also nabbed, they said.

The body of the minor boy was found under the railway track bridge, near Mukarba Chowk on May 11, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that on the day of the incident, the minor boy, along with his three friends Sandeep, Soolchand and Rajbind, was going home.

Around 12:30 am, while walking along the railway track, they were attacked by three unknown men who were carrying pistol and knife, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north).

The three accused robbed Rs 4,000 and three mobile phones from the victims. Meanwhile, when one of the victims resisted, they attacked them with knife and caused sharp injuries to the minor boy and his friends, he said.

The minor boy died on the spot due to the injuries, while the remaining three victims managed to escape, the DCP said.

Later, the receiver of one of the mobile phone Dutta Kamle was arrested and on his instance, the accused Ajay and Monu were nabbed and the pistol used in the offence was seized. Three robbed mobile phones and other articles were also recovered, he added.

Accused Monu was previously involved in a robbery case while Ajay was previously involved in two cases, including a case of stabbing, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the third accused involved in the killing.