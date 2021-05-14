Four cases of black fungus infection reported in MP

Four cases of black fungus infection reported in Madhya Pradesh

According to doctors, Mucormycosis is mostly found among Covid-19 patients who have diabetes

PTI
PTI, Damoh,
  • May 14 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 17:37 ist
Workers arrange beds at a Covid-19 Care Center at NSCB Medical College in Jabalpur. Credit: PTI Photo

Four cases of Mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection now affecting coronavirus patients, have been reported in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh in the last two days, a health official said on Friday.

Four patients with complaints of black fungus infection approached us. These are confirmed cases of black fungus, Dr Rakesh Rai, an ophthalmologist with the district hospital, said.

These patients have been sent to Nagpur, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore for treatment, he said.

District chief medical and health officer Dr Sangeeta Trivedi said that Amphotericin B 50 mg injection is needed to treat the black fungus injection, which is not available in Damoh right now.

"Therefore, these four patients have been sent outside the district for treatment," she added.

According to doctors, Mucormycosis is mostly found among Covid-19 patients who have diabetes. Its symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

A number of cases of fungal infection among Covid-19 patients have also been reported in neighbouring Maharashtra and Gujarat. 

