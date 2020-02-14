Four held for fishing at Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur sanctuary

Four held for fishing at UP's Hastinapur sanctuary

  Feb 14 2020
  updated: Feb 14 2020
Four people have been arrested for allegedly fishing at Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary area in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Akbar, Farid, Gaffar and Akmal, who were fishing in the Ganga near Shukartal in Bhopa police station area on Thursday evening, an officer told PTI.

Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said the accused had been produced in court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and their bail pleas had been rejected.

