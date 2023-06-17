Four killed as SUV hits auto in Andhra Pradesh

Four killed as SUV crashes into auto in Andhra Pradesh

Police suspect the driver of the SUV could have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident.

PTI
PTI, Madiki (Andhra Pradesh),
  • Jun 17 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons were killed when a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit an autorickshaw from behind in Konaseema district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The two vehicles were coming from Visakhapatnam, police said, adding the SUV on it way from the airport hit the four-wheel autorickshaw carrying nine persons at Madiki.

"The driver of the SUV died on the spot and three persons travelling in the autorickshaw were also killed," Konaseema Superintendent of Police P Sridhar told PTI.

According to police, those in the autorickshaw were heading to Mandapalli Saneeswara Swamy temple in Konaseema district.

Police suspect the driver of the SUV could have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident on national highway 216.

Meanwhile, nine persons suffered injuries in the mishap and were admitted to hospital, police said, adding they were said to be out of danger.

