Four killed as SUV crashes into auto in Andhra Pradesh

Four persons were killed when a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit an autorickshaw from behind in Konaseema district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
The two vehicles were coming from Visakhapatnam, police said, adding the SUV on it way from the airport hit the four-wheel autorickshaw carrying nine persons at Madiki.
"The driver of the SUV died on the spot and three persons travelling in the autorickshaw were also killed," Konaseema Superintendent of Police P Sridhar told PTI.
According to police, those in the autorickshaw were heading to Mandapalli Saneeswara Swamy temple in Konaseema district.
Police suspect the driver of the SUV could have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident on national highway 216.
Meanwhile, nine persons suffered injuries in the mishap and were admitted to hospital, police said, adding they were said to be out of danger.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...
BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary
Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe
Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit
Challenges of a greying population
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
A theory of justice
Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?
Is our furniture going pudgy?