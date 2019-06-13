Four more kids die due to suspected AES in Bihar

Four more children died due to suspected AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) thereby taking the death toll to 47 in Muzaffarpur and three adjoining districts in Bihar.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Choubey, who were supposed to visit Bihar to take stock of the situation, cancelled their plan to visit Muzaffarpur.

However, a seven-member Central team, led by eminent paediatrician Dr Arun Singh, visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) to assess the situation arising out of the death of children. The State government has consistently maintained that kids have died due to hypoglycemia (deficiency of glucose and sugar in the bloodstream), although some children with suspected AES were admitted in a private hospital - Kejriwal Clinic in Muzaffarpur.

The Central medical team, which would assess the situation and help the State government in controlling the disease, will eventually submit its report to the Director General of Health Services. “After the report is submitted, the Union Health Minister may visit Bihar,” said a senior official of the Health Department.

Muzaffarpur DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh said that altogether 47 children have died since May due to symptoms similar to AES. “Altogether 41 kids, who got well, have been discharged too,” he added.

Sources said the epidemic broke out last month after children complained of high fever. “Their temperature shoots up, and many of them become unconscious,” the source said adding that the kids are malnourished and belong to extremely poor families.

Meanwhile, Bihar Government has issued an advisory asking parents in Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar and Champaran not to allow their children to play in the sun, wear proper clothes and not allow kids to sleep empty stomach.