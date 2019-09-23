Four new judges to be sworn in on Monday

Four new judges would be administered the oath of office in the Supreme Court on Monday by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. This would take the overall strength of judges to the sanctioned number of 34, the highest ever in the history of the top court.

The swearing-in ceremony of Justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy would take place at 10.30 am on Monday inside the Chief Justice's courtroom, amid presence of all other sitting judges of the top court and lawyers and family members of newly-appointed judges.

Soon after the ceremony, the four judges would sit in different benches and hear the listed cases.

Before their elevations, Justice Murari was the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Bhat, Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC, Justice Ramasubramanian, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh and Justice Roy, Chief Justice of the Kerala HC.

Justice Murari, who stood at serial number five in combined seniority of High Court judges, hailed from Allahabad High Court.

Justice Bhat, who originally belonged to the Delhi High Court, stood at serial number 12 in the combined seniority of high court judges on all-India basis.

Justice Ramasubramanian is from Madras HC. He stood at number 42 in the combined seniority. Roy was from Gauhati HC and was at number 46 in the seniority list.

The top court is currently working with a strength of 30 judges out of a sanctioned strength of 34.

Earlier, the court had a sanctioned strength of only 31 judges, but on August 10, the Centre raised the number by three more to make it 34.