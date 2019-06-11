Four passengers on Kerala Express die of extreme heat

Four passengers travelling aboard the Kerala Express have died due to exposure to extreme heat while one has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

The report from Zee News says the deceased, part of a group of 68 travelling from Varanasi to Agra, were complaining of uneasiness on the train and died by the time they reached Jhansi. All the passengers were travelling in S-8 and S-9 coaches.

The bodies were taken to a hospital for a post-mortem from Jhansi railway station, after which they will be sent to Coimbatore, according to Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Ambisht.

The deceased have been identified as Bundur Palanisame, 80, Bal Krishna Ramaswami, 69, Chinnare, 71, and Dhiva Nai, 71. Subbaraiyya, 71, has been hospitalised in Jhansi.