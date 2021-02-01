JUST IN
Four persons booked for posting offensive remarks against BJP on WhatsApp

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:43 ist

An FIR has been lodged against four persons for allegedly posting objectionable comments against the RSS and BJP on social media, police said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged on RSS functionary Ajay Pandey's complaint at the Rasda police station on Sunday.

Pandey, police said, alleged that Sushil Shrivastava and three unnamed persons made objectionable comments against the RSS and BJP on WhatsApp.

A probe is on in the matter.

