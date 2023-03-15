Frame menstrual leave policy, Parliamentary panel tells Centre

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has asked the government to consider granting a certain number of ‘menstrual leaves’ or ‘sick leave’ or ‘half pay leaves’ for women without seeking any medical certificate or justification.

The panel headed by senior BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said this measure would have a positive impact on the female labour force participation rate in the formal sector and will help unlock the gender dividend for inclusive and broad-based growth.

“Keeping the physical and mental well being of women in mind and taking cognizance of their unique needs, the Committee recommends to the Department (of Personnel and Training) to hold consultations with stakeholders and frame a menstrual leave policy allowing women who suffer from menstrual cramps, dysmenorrhea and similar conditions to take time off from their work,” it said.

The recommendation came after the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that there is no proposal under consideration in response to a query by the committee whether the government was considering introducing menstrual leave for the benefit of women workers.

“Menstruation debilitates most women and affects their productivity and performance at the workplace. At present, there is no policy in place to address this need,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said.

In a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the panel cited Article 42 of Constitution which directs the State to make provision for securing ‘just and humane’ conditions of work as well as Article 7 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights that recognises the right of everyone to ‘just and favourable’ working conditions.

The committee said it is of the view that the government should create an inclusive and equitable workplace for women.