France's Macron says France committed to work with India beyond aircraft

France to work with India beyond aircraft: Macron

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 14 2023, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 18:27 ist
France President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was committed to working closely with India, after Air India agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus.

"This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners are fully dedicated to develop new areas of dedication with India," Macron said during a video presentation.

Macron also said that France was committed to providing state-of-the-art, most efficient technology to India and that the end of the pandemic should lead to more exchanges between the two nations. 

