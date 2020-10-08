Free books, bag, uniforms, shoes: Andhra CM Jaganmohan launches Vidya-kanuka for govt schoolchildren

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy launched the Jagananna Vidya kanuka scheme on Thursday, where schoolchildren were provided with a free kit consisting of three pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed textbooks, notebooks, belt, and a school bag.

Departing from the Covid-19 pandemic forced virtual launches of various programmes lately, Reddy on Thursday handed over the kits to the students at a government school at Punadipadu near Vijayawada.

The government plans to reopen the schools from November 2.

The programme costing Rs 650 crore this year would benefit over 42 lakh government schoolchildren from Class 1 to 10.

The scheme is in furtherance of programmes launched earlier by the YSRCP government to improve the government sector education standards and thereby the school enrolment ratio.

In January, Reddy had launched the 'Amma-vodi' programme through which Rs 15,000 per year will be given to mothers from poorer sections sending their kids to schools. The Rs 6,500 crore scheme is applicable till Class 12 and benefits 82 lakh students, 42 lakh mothers across the state, officials said.

Under the Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu (Our School – Then and Now), 44,512 government schools are transforming with the provision of facilities like green chalkboards, water purifiers, modern benches, almirahs, fans, toilet conveniences on par with the corporate schools. Under the first tranche, 15,715 schools are in the makeover for this academic year.

Anganwadi centres are also being revamped to serve as nutrition and education initiation hubs for the budding minds to be called YSR Pre-primary schools, the chief minister said.

The stitching charges for uniforms would be credited into the mothers’ bank accounts so that children would be ready for November 2 reopening of schools.

The chief minister quoted Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai to stress that “education is the only treasure we can pass on to our children.”

“Education alone has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of the society. So, our thrust is to provide a level playing field to the children from poor families to face the competitive world. English medium from primary level was introduced keeping this in mind,” Reddy said while accusing the previous governments for “neglecting government sector education.”

Reddy’s intent to change the medium of instruction in government schools from Telugu to English faced opposition from various quarters. The matter is before the Supreme Court.