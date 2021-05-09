Free distribution of AYUSH-64 at 7 locations in Delhi from May 10

Polyherbal formulation 'AYUSH 64' will be available free-of-cost for asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 patients at seven centres in Delhi starting from Monday.

Patients or their representatives can visit these centres with a hard or soft copy of the patient's RT-PCR positive report and Aadhar card to get a free pack of 'AYUSH 64' tablets, the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

Replenishment, if and when required, will also be provided free of cost.

The seven centres are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) (9.30 am-1 pm); Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, (all seven days, 8.30 am–4.30 pm); Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (9 am–5 pm); Unani Medical Centre at Safdarjung Hospital (9 am– 4 pm); Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (9 am-4.30 pm); Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Punjabi Bagh (9.30 am-4 pm) and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy(9 am-12 pm).

The Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in Sector 19, Rohini will also start distributing free 'AYUSH 64' from Wednesday (9 am–12 pm).

Apart from this, a sale counter has also been set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan, B block, GPO Complex where both AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.

It may be noted that 'AYUSH 64' is a polyherbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection.

It is recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by the National Task Force on Covid Management of ICMR and Guidelines for Ayurveda Practitioners for Covid-19 Patients in Home Isolation, the statement said.

It has been repurposed as an add on to standard care for coronavirus patients after a robust multi-centre clinical trial which was monitored by the Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Dr V M Katoch, former DG, ICMR.