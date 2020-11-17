Goa AAP vows free electricity till 200 units if elected

Free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power in Goa: AAP

AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that the move would directly benefit 73% of Goans

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 17 2020, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 20:14 ist
Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it would provide free electricity up to 200 units if it is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the move would directly benefit "73 per cent" of Goans while it will bring about reduction in bills by 50 per cent for a sizable section of households whose consumption is in the 200-400 unit range.

He said the decision would be taken "within 48 hours of coming to power".

Aam Aadmi Party
Goa
Raghav Chadha
Electricity

