Two days after former Rajya Sabha member Pawan Verma questioned his party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his alliance with the BJP for Delhi polls, Nitish hit back at his aide. “Verma is free to leave the JD (U) and join whichever party he wants to join. My best wishes are with him,” Nitish, red-faced over Verma’s letter, said here on Thursday.

Read More