Free vaccination to all aged above 18, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that it will provide free Covdi-19 vaccination to all aged above 18.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed this through a tweet message. Kumar said the state government will bear the cost of administering jabs to all citizens of the state above 18 years of age starting from May 1.

18 वर्ष एवं इससे ऊपर के सभी बिहार वासियों का मुफ्त टीकाकरण राज्य सरकार द्वारा किया जाएगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 21, 2021

From the beginning the state government has been providing vaccine to its natives of all the categories without any payment, in the government as well as in the listed private hospitals across the state.