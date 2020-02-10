Freedom fighter moves SC challenging capital punishment

An octogenarian freedom fighter on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the continuance of death penalty as violative of the basic structure and features of the Constitution.

In a writ petition, S Parameswaran Nampoothiri, a Kottayam resident, sought a direction for quashing Section 354(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which stated that “the death row convict be hanged by the neck till he is dead”.

The plea has come at a time, when four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, were faced with the execution after rejection of mercy plea filed by three of them. They had been given a week's time by the Delhi HC to exhaust their legal and constitutional remedies.

Questioning very method of execution, the petitioner, through his counsel Wills Mathews, asked whether the state can kill a person under whatever circumstances, more particularly, when it was having no deterrent effect, and when the majority of such convicts were illiterates and hailed from from poverty-stricken background.

Among other grounds raised in his PIL, he asked whether the state could kill a person, when error in judgement is common and human, and if the conviction is later on found as erroneous, nothing can cure it.

Maintaining that there was not even a subtle reference about “death” in any form in the Constitution, he contended imposing “death” as a sentence on any person, was ultra vires to it and was an alien to the Indian constitutional philosophy and morality.