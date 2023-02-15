Freedom of expression, religion bedrock of democracy, US reacts to IT surveys on BBC in India

Freedom of expression, freedom of religion and respect for human rights are “bedrocks of democracies around the world”, President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington DC reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi in the wake of Income Tax surveys in the British Broadcasting Corporation’s offices in India.

“We support the importance of free press around the world,” Ned Price, the spokesperson of the US State Department, said in Washington DC when a journalist asked for his comment on the surveys by the officials of the Income Tax department of the Government of India at the BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi. The Income Tax surveys came just a few weeks after the broadcaster drew flak from the Government of India and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for airing a documentary titled India: The Modi Question.

Price made the comment just a few hours after Modi and Biden had a phone call and echoed each other to hail Air India’s landmark deal with Boeing to buy over 220 aircraft from Boeing as a mark of deepening economic engagement between India and the US.

“We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country; it has strengthened India’s democracy,” the spokesperson of the US State Department said. “These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world.”

The BBC documentary claimed that a probe by the diplomats of the United Kingdom after the 2002 communal clashes in Gujarat had found that Modi, who had been the chief minister of the state then, had been “directly responsible” for the “systematic campaign of violence”.

The Government of India dismissed the BBC documentary as propaganda designed to push a discredited narrative. It also used emergency powers under the Information Technology rules 2021 to block multiple clips of the BBC documentary on YouTube and Twitter.

“We are aware of the fact of the searches,” the US State Department’s spokesperson said. He, however, declined to “offer a judgment” on the surveys by the Income Tax officials on the BBC offices in India.

This is the second time after the BBC aired the documentary that the US stressed on the importance of a free press in a democracy and thus subtly sent out a message to India. It had last month subtly expressed its disagreement with New Delhi’s move to get YouTube and Twitter to block links to the documentary.

The Biden Administration has been conveying to the Modi Government its concerns over the perception in the US about backsliding of democracy in India.

Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken had on April 12 last year said that the US was “monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials”. He had made the remark, while sharing the podium with Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a news conference after the India-US 2+2 dialogue in Washington D.C.

He had followed it up on June 2, 2022 stating that India, the world’s largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, had seen rising attacks on people and places of worship.

He had made the remark after releasing the US State Department’s 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom. Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, had said at the same event that some officials in India were “ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship”. The US State Department’s report had also highlighted purported rise in religious intolerance in India.

Biden, himself, as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris had subtly nudged the prime minister to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington D.C. on September 24, 2021. The think-tanks and nonprofit entities as well as international organizations too had been expressing concerns on alleged erosion in democratic values in India.