Freeing Maharashtra from COVID-19 biggest challenge before govt: Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday said that the biggest challenge before the state government was to free the state from the coronavirus pandemic and improve its economic growth rate.

In his televised address on the 60th foundation day of Maharashtra, Koshyari said the government was doing its best to deal with these two issues.

In his speech made in Marathi, Koshyari appealed to the people to follow the protocol of social distancing, lockdown rules and all safety precautions.

He sought support and cooperation of citizens to achieve the goal of making the state strong and prosperous and freeing it from the coronavirus pandemic at the earliest.

The governor paid tributes to the martyrs of the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement.

"Maharashtra is stepping into the 61st year of its existence in the backdrop of a different kind of war. The state is fighting this war with strong determination. It has a tradition of fighting against all odds and winning," he said.

"The occasion of 60th year should have been celebrated with pomp and gaiety all over the state. The government had planned several programmes to mark the occasion," Koshyari added.

Several government and semi-government employees, health workers, police personnel are working round-the-clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding, "I thank them all. The government is doing its best to curb the spread of the virus."

He highlighted the measures being taken by the government to ease the hardships of the people due to the lockdown and permissions given to industries in green zones, where no coronavirus case has been reported, to resume their operations.

"This is necessary to keep the cycle of economic activity moving," he said.

He also greeted the state on the occasion of Labour Day and hailed the contribution of the workforce in nation building and development of the state.

He said the labour force was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on various fronts.