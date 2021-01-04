Freight trains on newly inaugurated section of Eastern DFC achieve 90 kmph top speed

In a significant jump from the average speed of freight trains, goods trains on the newly inaugurated new Bhaupur-new Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) began to achieve a top speed of more than 90 kmph.

"In a game-changing development, freight trains have started to attain top speeds of above 90 kmph on newly inaugurated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

"The new section is witnessing seamless transportation of major freight commodities at a speed above 90 kmph on this newly inaugurated section," the statement said.

Faster speeds would result in faster delivery of goods and faster turnaround reducing freight costs, the ministry said.

So far, 53 freight trains have been operated on this new section till January 3, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 351 km New Khurja- New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor on December 29.

After the commissioning of this new section, coal, jute, petroleum, container, iron & steel and other minerals are primary commodities moving towards National Capital Region (NCR) and Punjab and Haryana area whereas rice, wheat and food grain products from Punjab and Haryana area, fertilizer, steel, coal loadable empty wagons etc are moving towards Eastern India, the railways said.

In the first phase, DFCCIL is constructing the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km including PPP section of Sonnagar-Dankuni Section. The EDFC starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) will pass through the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai will traverse through the states of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.